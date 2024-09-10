Selena Gomez reflects on her friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez gives a peek into her friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez has recently opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift.



Speaking with Vanity Fair, the Only Murders in the Building star said she and Taylor “compare notes” about Vanderpump Rules or “gossip” as most friends do.

“She is really like a big sister to me,” said the Fetish singer of the 14-time Grammy winner.

Selena told the outlet, “I’m on The Valley now,” stated the Single Soon crooner.

“I’ve watched every episode of Vanderpump, so I don’t care if it’s bad!” remarked the singer and actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician explained she had no plans to release any new music right now besides songs she recorded for her new movie, Emilia Pérez.

“I don’t know if I’m ready, you know?” she mentioned.

Selena pointed out, “It’s a vulnerable space. Acting has always been my first love. Music is just a hobby that went out of control."

However, the singer clarified that music “is a part of who I am”.

“So, I don’t think I’m going anywhere. I’m just not ready yet,” added the songstress.

Meanwhile, Selena reportedly shared the insight into their bond with Taylor as they both applauded at award shows and even collaborating on few occasions.