Rihanna snubs former friend Naomi Campbell in tense NYFW run-in

Rihanna and Naomi Campbell’s alleged rift resurfaces at NYFW.

Rihanna’s icy exchange with Naomi Campbell at New York Fashion Week has sparked a social media frenzy, reigniting rumors of a long-standing feud between the two stars.

Fans were quick to dissect the moment when Rihanna walked past the supermodel without acknowledging her at the Alaïa runway show.

Despite Naomi offering a polite smile, the pop icon appeared to ignore her former friend, fueling speculation online.

One fan quipped, "Rihanna said God forgives but I don’t, lmao," while another suggested, "I think she only meant to ignore Naomi and Law Roach just caught a stray; I wonder what their beef is."

Others commented on the frosty dynamic, with one saying, "They seem to have ignored each other, or at best, smiled briefly."

This tense moment isn’t the first time the duo has clashed publicly.

Back in 2014, at the British Fashion Awards, Naomi was caught on camera clutching the FENTY beauty owner and saying something to her, only for the singer to shoot her a cold glare in return.

The supermodel appeared to apologize afterward, leaving fans to speculate that she may have asked Rihanna, "Are you high?"—a clip that quickly went viral.

Although the pair have been photographed together numerous times over the years, including a memorable moment when Naomi kissed Rihanna at her Fenty Puma show in 2016, their relationship reportedly soured in 2017.

The Sun claimed that tensions arose after Rihanna began dating Naomi’s ex, Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel, leaving the supermodel feeling overshadowed and "second best."