Mariah Carey 'back at work' after mom and estranged sister died on same day

Mariah Carey was with her mother in her final days but has been estranged from her sister

Mariah Carey is getting back to work after facing an emotional few weeks, following the deaths of her mother, Patricia Carey, and her estranged sister, Alison Carey, who passed away on the same day.

The music icon, 55, shared the news on Instagram Sunday, posting a video of herself rehearsing her 2005 hit, It’s Like That, along with a heartfelt caption expressing her gratitude for her fans’ “love and support.”

“Back at work,” Carey wrote. “It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!”

The multi-Grammy-winner revealed the tragic news in a statement given to People Magazine on August 26.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend,” she revealed, adding, “Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Despite spending time with her mother before her passing, Carey reportedly did not reconnect with her estranged sister Alison, who died at 63.

While Carey spent time with her mother before her passing, her relationship with Alison had long been strained. The All I Want for Christmas Is You hitmaker alleged in her 2020 memoir that Alison was an alcoholic, and their brother Morgan was physically abusive to their mother, leaving Carey’s siblings to sue her for defamation.

Alison’s friend, David Baker, told The US Sun that the sisters had not reconnected before Alison’s death at 63, despite her being in hospice care.