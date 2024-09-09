King Charles gives strong message after emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth

King Charles and Camilla paid touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her second death anniversary

King Charles is reportedly eager to resume his royal duties with renewed energy following a challenging start to his reign.



Since ascending the throne, Charles has faced significant personal difficulties, including his own cancer diagnosis and supporting Princess Kate through her treatment, all while managing a strained relationship with his youngest son, Prince Harry.

As he observes the somber two-year anniversary of his mother Queen Elizabeth's passing, Charles has expressed a desire to "make up for lost time" and cement his legacy, reported Mirror.

The King is preparing for an autumn tour, including visits to Australia and Samoa next month, as part of his substantial return to public engagements amidst ongoing cancer treatment.

Sources close to the monarch reveal that he is ready to embrace the "second chapter" of his reign, drawing inspiration from the "comfort and strength" provided by the public's kindness and support since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in February.

One source said: "It's fair to say this has been a pretty testing time for the King and other members of his family. Any plans he may have had in the initial stages of his reign have had to be redrawn and adapted but he has taken it all in his stride."

They added: "Through all the trials and tribulations the King has had to deal with this year, for himself and his family, I've never seen a person so positive and upbeat about the future. Even though he has been receiving regular hospital treatment, having to adapt his diary and way of working for a time this year, he never once felt sorry for himself or bemoaned his situation.

"If anything he wants to use it as a positive to help other people and raise awareness. That is at the heart of why he chose to be so candid."

It comes after King Charles and his wife Camilla paid touching tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her second death anniversary.



The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Camilla, shared a throwback photo of the late Queen with heartfelt caption.

The palace captioned the post, “Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022.”

