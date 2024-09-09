Florence Pugh speaks out on 'We Live In Time's' most 'worrisome' moment

Florence Pugh recalls being 'worried' about accidental aspect of We Live In Time

Florence Pugh is sharing an exciting detail about her new film, We Live In Time.

The Oscar nominee, who stars alongside Andrew Garfield in the much-hyped romantic drama, revealed that she was "worried" about the accidental aspect of the starrer.

The on-screen couple's photo earned its place as one of 2024's top memes, with the carousel horse's comedic expression being a major contributor to its success.

During an exclusive interview with AP, Florence admitted to resonating with the hilarious side to the meme.

She told the outlet, “It was hilarious, and it was funny. But that part of the movie is my favourite part of the movie.

"It’s when they’re like: OK, let’s go. Let’s go on a date. Let’s have s*x. Let’s get pregnant. Let’s just do it.”

The actress, who is widely known for her role in Black Widow, went on to add, “I was just so worried that that amazing, gorgeous, glittery moment was going to be shit on by this horse meme – which was hilarious, sure. But I was like, ‘No! Not at that point in the movie’.”

However, she did feel a sense of change the first time she watched the film, breathing a sigh of relief.

She concluded, “I was so grateful that it wasn’t, like… doing the thing that it does in that picture, which ruins it."

Meanwhile, The Amazing Spider-Man star expressed his fondness for the meme, appreciating the humor while it lasts, “Man, I love the horse meme,” Andrew then revealed. “I was about to go into a retreat for six days where I wouldn’t have my phone. And I saw this image for our film that had been released. And I noticed the horse. And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s an interesting choice’. I don’t know, did I approve that? I’m pretty sure Florence didn’t approve that…"

We Live In Time is due to hit UK cinemas on Wednesday 1 January 2025.