King Charles sends strong message to Prince William on major milestone

King Charles unveiled major plans as he marked the second anniversary of his reign on Sunday, September 8.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, a source has revealed the Monarch's new plans for the coming years during the challenging start of his accession to the throne.

For the unversed, Charles has been dealing with his medical problems, Prince William and Prince Harry's fallout and his daughter-in-law Princess Kate's cancer struggles.

Despite facing the difficulties, the King of England is upbeat for the coming days.

An insider shared, "There has been a lot going on, but the King has always been upbeat. Not once has he allowed himself to question the future – he's dealt with everything head on."

"Now he is back in business. There is a spring in his step and a renewed vigour with it too. Everything is looking positive, which is welcome," the source added.

The report claimed that the the King "very much feels this is the second chapter of his reign and he is very positive about the future."



Notably, these comments came after King Charles paid a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabeth II on her second death anniversary.