Zayn Malik’s new rugged look shock fans: Photos

Zayn Malik dons a serious look at the US Open in New York: Photos

Zayn Malik’s new rugged look has recently left fans shocked as he attended the women’s final of the US Open in New York on September 7.

The former One Direction star usually sported tall black and sometimes blond, look over the years and kept his beard to a minimum.

However, Zayn astonished his fans with his beard look as he posted a video on social media last month.

In recent photos shared via DailyMail.com, the pop sensation donned a serious look in public at the women's Sabalenka vs. Pegula tennis match over the weekend.

Zayn wore a long black leather jacket and navy-blue trousers and completed the look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

The singer was spotted chatting with friends as the game started. He later removed his jacket to reveal a dark green shirt.

Earlier, Zayn has sported a number of hairdos after he shot to fame as part of One Direction in 2010 alongside Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan.

The singer previously opted for a tall, spikey updo or put blond tips in his hair at one point and even went full on platinum.

Not only that, Zayn also shaved his head completely back in 2019 and in 2022 he sported a beard and big hair look similar to the one he just pulled off now.