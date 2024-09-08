Rita Ora goes all shimmery for date night with husband Taika Waititi





Rita Ora commands attention in a shimmery dress while on a date night with her husband Taika Waititi.

According to Daily Mail, on Saturday, September 7, the couple went out for dinner at Rokusho in Los Angeles.

The For You songstress donned a salmon pink dress for the weekend outing. She accessorised the sleeveless, full-length outfit with a red baseball cap, hoop earrings, golden bangles, a matching chain and some rings.

Ora, 33, styled her blonde locks in two long braids and carried a black handbag that matched her plain pumps.

Meanwhile, Waititi, 49, sported a more casual look with a black oversized front open shirt layered on a Russell Crowe T-shirt paired with dark jeans and trainers.

Twining with his wife, he also accessorised his look with a baseball cap and a chain around his neck.

Notably, the date night came a month prior to the Ritual voclaist’s second wedding anniversary with the Hollywood director.

Ora and Waititi tied the knot in 2022 and seemingly kept the spark alive by going on dinner dates.

Weeks before the latest sighting, the couple made headlines as the wife hosted a star-studded bash on the husband’s 49th birthday.