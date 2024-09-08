Prince Harry's subtle 11-word critique of King Charles revealed after Oprah interview

Prince Harry subtly criticized King Charles in his explosive memoir Spare, reflecting on his 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The Duke of Sussex highlighted his transparency in speaking out, contrasting it with the "palace sources" and covert briefings used by others.

In the memoir, Harry remarked, "I told them that I failed to see how speaking to Oprah was any different from what my family and their staff had done for decades—briefing the press on the sly, planting stories."

He further pointed out the numerous books his family members had collaborated on, including Charles’s 1994 autobiography with Jonathan Dimbleby and Camilla’s projects with editor Geordie Greig.

Harry made a striking comparison, emphasizing that he and Meghan were transparent in their media approach. "The only difference," he said, "was that Meg and I were upfront about it.

We chose an interviewer who was above reproach and avoided hiding behind vague terms like Palace sources."

Their interview with Oprah Winfrey came just a year after their dramatic exit from royal duties.

The couple announced their departure from the royal family in January 2020, with their final engagement taking place two months later.

By early 2021, when the interview aired, Meghan was pregnant with their now three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.