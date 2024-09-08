RuPaul loses Emmys winning streak to 'Traitor' host Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming nabs the Emmy for hosting 'The Traitors' season 2

Alan Cumming’s win at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys ceremony brought RuPaul’s’ eight-year winning streak to an end.

On Saturday, September 7, the RuPaul’s Drag Race host lost his long-time winning accolade, the Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, to The Traitors host.

Notably, Cumming was not in the attendance to witness the significant win. Other nominees vying for the coveted trophy includes, Shark Tank hosts: Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Mark Cuban, and Robert Herjavec, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, and Jeff Probst for Survivor.

It is pertinent to note that despite losing the 2024 Emmy award to Cumming’s hosting gig at The Traitors season two, RuPaul's history-making wins remain undefeated, and he stands as the most-decorated Black artist in Emmys history, with a total of 13 statues to his name.

Given RuPaul's record in the Outstanding Host category, it will be hard for others to dethrone the 63-year-old host.

The two hosts closest to his record are Probst with four past wins for Survivor and Jane Lynch with two for Hollywood Game Night.

Although Heidi Klum for Project Runway and Tom Bergeron for Dancing with the Stars tie RuPaul with the most nominations, nine each, neither hosts their respective shows any longer.