Ben Affleck breaks cover after skipping 'Unstoppable' premiere amid JLO split

Ben Affleck enjoyed an outing with his kids amid the ongoing divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez.

According to Page Six, the Air director actor was seen freely walking on the streets of LA, with his children Seraphina and Samuel Affleck to grab lunch on September 6, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Hollywood’s A-lister Affleck was photographed in decent casual wear in his recent public appearance.

It is important to note that the actor's outing came after he skipped the premiere of his film Unstoppable featuring his former wife, which took place at the Toronto International Film Festival(TIFF) in Canada.

On the other hand, Lopez, 55, attended the star-studded event in full swing.

The Marry Me actress made it to the headlines as she dazzled in a sparkling silver Tamara Ralph dress which she paired with Dolce & Gabbana’s glass sandal.

It is important to note that Lopez's appearance at TIFF was her first major public sighting since the songstress filed for divorce on August 20, 2024.