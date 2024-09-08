‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak earns first-ever Emmy in over two decades

Pat Sajak officially retired from 'Wheel of Fortune' hosting duties in June 2024

Pat Sajak has been rewarded for his long-time hosting duties on Wheel of Fortune.

On Saturday, September 7, the beloved host scored an award for outstanding host for a game show at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys for hosting the final season of the game show.

This honour marked the first-ever win in 26 years for Sajak, who began his hosting gig at Wheel of Fortune in 1981 and officially retired in June 2024.

The TV personality was not present at the award show to accept the accolade in person. The category also featured other celebrity hosts as nominees, including Steve Harvey from Celebrity Family Feud, Keke Palmer from Password, Jane Lynch from Weakest Link, and Ken Jennings from Jeopardy!

This win comes after more than two decades of Sajak’s hosting stint on Wheel of Fortune, during which he has been nominated 23 times and previously won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1993, 1997, and 1998.

It is pertinent to note that the category moved from the Daytime Emmys to the Primetime Emmys in 2023, with the first Primetime award bagged by Palmer.

Additionally, Sajak previously received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2011 Daytime Emmy Awards, alongside Alex Trebek from Jeopardy!