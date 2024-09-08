Brad Pitt accused of copying THIS A-lister's' style statement

Brad Pitt, 60, has faced criticism for his recent fashion choices, with some accusing him of emulating the style of Harry Styles, 30.

The actor has undergone a significant wardrobe overhaul, ditching his classic suits for a more flamboyant approach.

At the Venice Film Festival, Pitt made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, 34, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton navy suit with flared trousers and a sheer shirt underneath his oversized blazer.

The look drew comparisons to Harry Styles' 2019 Met Gala ensemble.

Pitt has made bold fashion choices in the past, including wearing a skirt to the premiere of his film Bullet Train in 2022.

He paired the floaty brown linen number with black combat boots, a matching blazer, a pink shirt, and tortoiseshell sunglasses. Styles had also worn a knitted green dress for a magazine shoot in 2021.

Some fans have noticed similarities between Pitt and Styles' styles, but not everyone is impressed.

One fan commented, "Brad never had an individual style of his own. All of his clothes were chosen for him by his women…Harry on the other hand is a style icon like Bowie was in his name."

Another added, "It could be a midlife crisis, or caused by dating a younger woman....but for whatever reason Brad looks great." Someone else said, "All the gear and no idea."

A fourth wrote, "Looks silly on a 60-year-old man." One person quipped, "He just has a younger woman in his life.."

Pitt has a history of adapting his look to match his partners, including Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, and Gwyneth Paltrow. He even opted for the same haircut as Gwyneth Paltrow during their relationship.