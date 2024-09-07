Princess Kate and William's 'Hidden Haven' that strengthened their relationship

While Prince William and Princess Kate now enjoy a picturesque life with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, their journey to royal bliss took them to a more secluded setting long before their engagement.



The couple's early years together were spent in relative isolation on the island of Anglesey, Wales.

They moved there in 2010, following their romance that began at St Andrews University in 2001.

Despite a brief split in 2007, their relationship flourished as they settled into their new love nest on the remote island.

During their three-year stay, from 2010 to 2013, they experienced significant milestones including their engagement, wedding, and the birth of their first child, Prince George.

New insights into the couple's early life together have emerged from Robert Jobson's latest book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography.



Released last month, the book reveals that after William's posting to RAF Valley in Anglesey, the couple decided against a long-distance relationship and rented a charming four-bedroom farmhouse on the estate of Bodorgan Hall for £750 a month.

In a heartfelt farewell visit to Anglesey in 2013, William reminisced about their first home together, saying, "This island has been our first home together and will always be an immensely special place for us both."

He and Kate expressed their desire to return to Anglesey with their family in the future, underscoring the deep affection they hold for their former home.

