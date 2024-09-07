Matt LeBlanc stuns with dramatic transformation during rare LA outing

Matt LeBlanc shares nostalgic Friends photos and moving farewell to Matthew Perry.

Matt LeBlanc made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles on Friday, catching fans by surprise with his new look.

The Friends star, best known for his role as the lovable Joey Tribbiani, was spotted visiting a car showroom in Van Nuys, just outside the city.

Sporting a casual black T-shirt and dark jeans, LeBlanc’s appearance was a far cry from his iconic heartthrob days.

He completed his laid-back ensemble with dark sneakers and a navy baseball cap, opting for a low-key style that left him almost unrecognizable.

This sighting marks LeBlanc’s first public outing since December, following the passing of his Friends co-star Matthew Perry in October.

Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing, was found unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades hot tub on Saturday, October 28.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office later confirmed that his death was due to a fatal ketamine overdose.



"Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," he wrote.

Sharing a poignant photo of the cast embracing Perry during the finale taping in 2004, LeBlanc wrote, "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I'll never forget you.

Never. Spread your wings and fly, brother, you're finally free. Much love... And I guess you're keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."