Karen Gillan reveals first pregnancy at The Life of Chuck premiere

Karen Gillan announces pregnancy at The Life of Chuck premiere with husband Nick Kocher.

Karen Gillan is expecting her first child! The Scottish actress debuted her glowing baby bump on the red carpet at The Life of Chuck premiere in Canada on Friday night.

Karen, who wed comedian Nick Kocher in a lavish ceremony at Castle Toward in May 2022, looked radiant in a yellow bodycon dress paired with perspex heels at the Toronto International Film Festival.



Cradling her growing bump, the Jumanji star was the picture of elegance, although she has yet to share the happy news with her 7.8 million Instagram followers.

The gender of the baby remains a secret, as Karen has chosen to keep the details private for now.

Her wedding was a glamorous affair, with A-list guests rumored to include Julia Roberts and Robert Downey Jr. arriving in style via luxury superyacht, while Nick and the groomsmen made a splash in a speedboat.

Now based in the U.S., she is also starring in ITV’s new drama Douglas is Cancelled as she prepares for motherhood.

In June, Gillan appeared on The One Show to discuss her role in Douglas is Cancelled, which centers on a TV host facing backlash after making a sexist joke.

During the interview, hosts Alex Jones and Clara Amfo asked if the series had made her reconsider her own presence on social media.

"Honestly, my finger’s been hovering over the delete button since filming," Karen admitted with a laugh.