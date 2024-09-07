Blake Lively's co-star jumps to her defense again amid 'It Ends With Us' drama

Blake Lively's co-star jumps to her defense again as 'It Ends With Us' controversy continues

Blake Lively's It Ends With Us co-star is once again putting his foot down against the drama swirling online.

Brandon Skelnar, who portrays Lily’s teenage flame in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel of the same name, addressed the controversy for the second time after he posted a lengthy statement on Instagram.

During an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood this week, Sklenar weighed in on the current controversy, backing Lively's approach to tackling the film's sensitive theme.

He told the outlet, “It just seems silly to me,” Sklenar explained. “It’s kinda defeating the whole purpose of the thing to spread any negativity. It’s an important film for so many women and for so many survivors of domestic abuse.”

Sklenar added, “That’s what it’s all about, is making people feel heard and strong and loved. So to project anything but that seems counterintuitive.”

The actor said that the film aims to pave the way for victims, resonating with women from similar backgrounds.

While he explained the importance of the theme, he also urged viewers to respect all the women who were involved in the creation process.

This comes just a month after he shared a similar statement on his handle, defending Lively and their entire team.

He wrote at the time, “Colleen and the women of this cast stand for hope, perseverance and for women choosing a better life for themselves.”

Lively previously made headlines for mishandling the social issue and promoting her own hair-care line just days before It Ends With Us premiere.

This sparked outrage among fans, who then dug up past interviews where the celebrity had previously criticized the interviewers.