Taylor Swift extends support to Blake Lively amid 'It Ends With Us' controversy

Taylor Swift has reportedly been standing beside her close friend Blake Lively amid her ongoing alleged feud with Justin Baldoni.

An insider shared with Life & Style magazine, "Even though Taylor's busy with her tour in London, she's been standing solid as a rock for Blake."

The source claimed that the Lover singer has been "calling and texting" the Gossip Girl actress to "cheer her up and remind her not to let all the negativity get her down."

The tipster added that Blake finds Taylor's support and advice "helpful" because the Bad Blood songstress has actually "been through her fair share of stressful situations in the public eye, so she knows firsthand what she’s talking about when she gives advice."

Not only that, Swift cheered up Blake by arranging an intimate birthday party for the mother-of-four at her Rhode Island home.

It is pertinent to mention that Blake has been making it to the negative headlines due to behind-the-scenes rift and "creative differences" with Justin, who is her co-star and director of her newly released film It Ends with Us.

During the promotional tour of the movie, The Age of Adaline actress has seemingly taken multiple digs at his fellow actor by sidelining the Five Feet Apart director.

