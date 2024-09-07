Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce's big win after messy split rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had the best time of their lives at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty.

For the unversed, the NFL athlete has hosted an intimate party to celebrate his thrilling win against the Baltimore Ravens at the Prime Social, a trendy rooftop lounge in Kansas City on Thursday evening.

The Lover singer, who recently went through a hard period due to her and Kelce's split rumours, has celebrated her boyfriend's victory in full swing.

According to Page Six, Swift was seen enjoying the success party at her fullest and had PDA-packed moments with Kelce

An insider revealed, "Everyone partied hard. A good time was definitely had. Travis and Taylor both let loose."

Notably, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end rented out the complete trendy cocktail area for the event to spend quality time with his ladylove and close friends.

Previously, the Bad Blood singer was also photographed watching Kelce's latest NFL match alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, seemingly debunking the speculations of their breakup.

It is important to note that Swift and Kelce have been in a romantic relationship since September 2023.

