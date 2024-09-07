Jennifer Lopez turns heads in dazzling silver dress at 'Unstoppable' premiere

Jennifer Lopez made a stunning appearance at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her new film, Unstoppable, on September 6.



This marks her first major public appearance since her split from Ben Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage.

The On the Floor hitmaker wore a show-stopping silver Tamara Ralph dress with high splits and oversized black velvet bows, paired with a matching metallic clutch, Dolce and Gabbana heels, and Hassanzadeh jewellery.

She shared a closer look at her ensemble on Instagram, captioning the post: "Toronto #TIFF2024 #UnstoppableMovie."

The singer, 55, co-produced Unstoppable with her former husband Affleck under their production company Artists Equity and also plays the supporting role of Anthony Robles' mother, Judy.

The biopic tells the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who won an NCAA national championship in 2011 despite being born with one leg.

For those unversed, since their split, both Lopez and Affleck have kept a low profile. Sources revealed to People magazine that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement when they eloped in 2022 and that the breakup "has the potential to get ugly."