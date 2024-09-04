Prince Andrew sparks outrage amid feud with King Charles

Prince Andrew, who's been making headlines for his alleged feud with his elder brother King Charles over royal lodge, has been slammed for giving stress to the cancer-hit monarch.

Royal commentator Lizzie Cundy has slammed the Duke of York for "letting Royal Lodge rot” as his bitter row over his residency continues to rage.

King Charles is said to be desperately exploring ways in how he can force his younger brother out of the 31-room property. His latest move, according to reports, was to lay off the property’s 10-man security team to put more pressure on the Duke of York.

Cundy believes Andrew is not doing enough to maintain the house’s pristine appearance, saying: "He is letting this place - it has 30-odd bedrooms, and he is letting it go to ruin”,

In talks with Nana Akua on GB News, she went on: "The conditions attached to the lease are that you have to paint it every five years and so on, he hasn’t done that."

The royal expert said: "Even if there is a lease you have, he is not reaching the requirements. Royal Lodge is going to rot. If you look from the outside, it’s all chipped. Paint from the bricks is falling off and it costs £400,000 for the year for the upkeep. It’s a lot of money. Andrew is out of favour and it cannot work. He really is in trouble, but he will not leave."