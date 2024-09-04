Prince William makes big announcement ahead of Harry’s 40th birthday

Prince William surprised royal fans by announcing his new move ahead of Prince Harry's 40th birthday.



As per Kensington Palace, the Prince of Wales will travel to Llanelli, South Wales on September 10, resuming his royal duties after spending quality time with family at Balmoral.

Express.co.uk reported that the future King is expected to visit Swiss Valley Community Primary School, Wales Air Ambulance and Scarlets Rugby Union team to recognise the efforts of every fellow being in their respective fields.

It is important to note that William's travel announcement came ahead of his estranged brother's special day, which is September 15.

For the unversed, Harry and William were last seen at the memorial service of their beloved uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, which took place at St Mary's church, Norfolk in August 2024.

In conversation with The Sun, a vicar named Reverend Dan Tansey confirmed the reunion of the royal siblings. He shared, "It was only as I was greeting the congregation on the way out that Prince William was shaking my hand, and then very quickly after Prince Harry did too."

"It was a surprise but a really really pleasant surprise that they had both come," the priest added.