Britney Spears 'warns' fans in cryptic update

Britney Spears shares another mysterious update on social media

Britney Spears has a piece of advice for her fans as she shares another mysterious update on social media.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 4, to warn her fans to “stay nice” with each other.

Sharing another video of herself dancing around the apartment, the 42-year-old pop star inquired if they were “beginning to communicate.”

She wrote in the caption, "Sorry had to!!! It just feels more human that’s why it gets to people!!! Are we beginning to communicate??? Stay nice now folks!!! And it’s a school night so go to bed early and get those lunches ready because your children need to eat!!! Word of the week - adjacent!!! (sic)”

Britney posted a mysterious message and revealed the word of the week, leaving fans to decipher its meaning.

This comes after the artist shared an update about her upcoming project with Jon M Chu, confirming that she is set to portray an ‘intelligent character’ in the fictional musical.

She revealed at the time, “The project I might be doing isn’t a biopic story. It’s a fictional musical where I play an extremely intelligent character!!!

“It’s flattering to be in such good company like Jon Chu!!!”

The ‘Princess of Pop,’ who released her long-awaited memoir The Woman In Me, prefers to keep other details under wraps until further announcement.