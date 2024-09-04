Millie Bobby Brown gives rare insight into married life with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shares sweet moments with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown, 20, shared a heartwarming post showcasing her peaceful life with husband Jake Bongiovi, 22.

The Stranger Things star posted a series of photos featuring a sweet selfie with Jake, cuddling with dogs, enjoying good food, and prioritising self-care. The images gave fans a glimpse into her "bubble of peace and love".

The actress revealed her new full name, Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi, in behind-the-scenes photos from Stranger Things Season 5.

The name was displayed on a cushion label. This confirmation comes after Jake's dad, Jon Bon Jovi, revealed the secret wedding on The One Show in June, describing the ceremony as a small affair.

He praised Millie as "gorgeous" and said Jake was "happy as can be." He added, "They are great, they are absolutely fantastic."

According to The Sun, the intimate ceremony took place in America, with plans for a larger celebration.

“They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork,” they said.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”