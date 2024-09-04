Hoda Kotb captures daughters’ 'first day of school' in adorable video: Watch

Hoda Kotb is making memories with her daughters.
Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, the Today show host posted a carousel flooded with affection.
"First day of school in the books [two red heart emoji]," she captioned the post, which featured Kotb, the mother of two young girls, seven-year-old Haley and four-year-old Hope, flashing a wide grin while posing with her girls.
The family photo, captured in front of a home, was followed by an endearing clip in which the girls at the school were jumping and hugging each other with excitement.
"New house, school and community! Lots of firsts!![red heart emoji] looks amazing," one fan commented, referring to Kotb and her family shifting into a new home.
Kotb celebrated her girls’ first day of school after marking a milestone moment. Last week, the television star told her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager that her girls were excited about moving into a new home.
"The kids are going to have their own rooms," Kotb, 60, said. "It’s three bedrooms upstairs — mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope. And they’re so excited to have their own space."
Kate Middleton given a huge responsibility by King Charles amid royal family's crisis
Prince Andrew’s sad reality comes to light as Royal Lodge eviction looms
Artem Chigvintsev's arrest sealed the news that he won't be joining 'DWTS' season 33
Justin Theroux gushes about his ex-Jennifer Aniston in recent sighting
King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently undergoing cancer treatment
Travis Kelce makes new comments about Taylor Swift amid split rumours