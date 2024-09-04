Hoda Kotb captures daughters’ 'first day of school' in adorable video: Watch

Hoda Kotb embraces new beginnings: First day of daughters' school after new home

Hoda Kotb is making memories with her daughters.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, September 3, the Today show host posted a carousel flooded with affection.

"First day of school in the books [two red heart emoji]," she captioned the post, which featured Kotb, the mother of two young girls, seven-year-old Haley and four-year-old Hope, flashing a wide grin while posing with her girls.

The family photo, captured in front of a home, was followed by an endearing clip in which the girls at the school were jumping and hugging each other with excitement.

"New house, school and community! Lots of firsts!![red heart emoji] looks amazing," one fan commented, referring to Kotb and her family shifting into a new home.



Kotb celebrated her girls’ first day of school after marking a milestone moment. Last week, the television star told her Today with Hoda and Jenna co-host Jenna Bush Hager that her girls were excited about moving into a new home.

"The kids are going to have their own rooms," Kotb, 60, said. "It’s three bedrooms upstairs — mine and then one for Haley and one for Hope. And they’re so excited to have their own space."