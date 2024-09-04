‘RM: Right People, Wrong Place’: solo doc by BTS’ leader to premiere soon

BTS leader RM released his second album 'Right People, Wrong Place' on May 24

RM continues BTS members' streak of keeping the BTS ARMY entertained during their military services with his new documentary film.

On Tuesday, September 3, CJ 4DPLEX, a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate CJ Group, and BTS’ label Hybe announced that the South Korean boy band’s leader is slated to premiere his solo doc RM: Right People, Wrong Place at the Busan International Film Festival.

"It is a great honour for RM: Right People, Wrong Place to be the first documentary film focusing on a K-pop artist officially selected for the Busan International Film Festival’s large-scale outdoor premiere," Hybe Media Studio’s GM Gyewon Suh said in a statement.

"The film provides an honest portrayal of RM, and with director Lee Seokjun’s unique visual style, we’ve crafted a truly unconventional yet exceptional work," he added.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place will chronicle the creative process and candid journey of the 29-year-old rapper and songwriter while making his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which debuted on May 24.

The film will allow fans to see the eight months leading up to RM’s enlistment.

RM, whose real name is Kim Namjoon, enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, along with Kim Taehyung, professionally known as V.