Jennifer Lopez focuses on revamping her ‘image’ post Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is revamping her image following her split from Ben Affleck, a source reveals to Page Six.



The singer showcased her newfound freedom on Instagram with a summer photo series from the Hamptons, featuring sultry beach shots and a tee with a quote from poet R.H. Sin that reads: "She's in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace."

Despite her recent split from the Hypnotic star, Lopez's professional team, including long-time manager Benny Medina, remains loyal and unchanged.

However, a source reveals that in her personal life, Lopez is now "open to listening to new voices of those around her" as she moves forward.

This newfound receptiveness comes after she rekindled her friendship with former best friend Leah Remini, who has also announced her own divorce from husband Angelo Pagán after 21 years.

Said a source of the Atlas star: “She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions,” in her personal life.

The On the Floor hitmaker has been a constant presence in the headlines since her split from estranged husband, with the timing of her filing coinciding with their second wedding anniversary.

According to a source, this move was a deliberate choice to demonstrate that she is "a woman standing up in her own way."

Prior to this, Lopez, 55, had canceled her tour, releasing a statement that she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," as we previously reported exclusively.

For those unversed, the Marry Me star has been engaged for six times and married four times which all ended in divorce.

A source recently told People magazine that Lopez “still feels very fortunate” about her life, but feels “some bitterness.”

“She’s surrounded by family, friends and her kids,” the source said. “She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”