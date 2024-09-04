Travis Kelce unveils future plans with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is "always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay.”

Taylor Swift left Travis Kelce enchanted on stage and he cannot wait to do it again.

The NFL star, who joined his girlfriend on stage in Eras Tour this June, blew away Swifties with his surprise appearance alongside backup dancers, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik, in a matching morning suit and top hat for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end recalled the moment before the show, joking “There was definitely that extra, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’” on Tuesday, September 3, at The Rich Eisen Show.

He gushed, “She was so fun about it. I’m always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay.”

Kelce added, “It wasn’t a lot of [prep work],” and he felt comfortable because, “Taylor knew that when the lights are on, I’m going to have some fun."

He continued, "She put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show and I was there just to not screw anything up.”



The 34-year-old footballer joked that he appreciated fan’s compliments but praising his “dancing” was a bit of a stretch. However, he also mentioned that his only fear was dropping the Anti-Hero songstress on stage.

“That would have been the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever done”.

The couple has been supportive of each other over the course of their year-long relationship by showing up to each other's milestone events. Although, the Love Story singer notably missed out on Kelce's recent award ceremony.

Kelce’s praise for the popstar comes amid rumours of their possible split, as leaked documents, released by Daily Mail, reveal their breakup plan.

However, nothing from Swift and Kelce has been confirmed yet.