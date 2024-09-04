Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck lawyer predicts ‘ugly’ divorce as settlement begins

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's divorce might 'get ugly' because of no prenup

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are set for messy divorce as their mediation officially commences.

Lopez, 55, had filed for divorce from her husband of two years on August 20, may now have regrets over missing out on a key step before tying the knot.

According to a source cited by People magazine, since the pair did not sign a prenuptial agreement, the proceedings “has the potential to get ugly.”

The exes, who are both business owners and have multiple lucrative assets to their name, will have a tough time dividing their joint financial assets, per the insider.

As per the law in California state, the property and assets Lopez and Affleck acquired in their two years of marriage would be subjected to division, considering it community property.



The Gigli actors are currently consulting Kim Kardashian’s divorce attorney Laura Wasser, she believes “there are some sticking points over financials.”

Reportedly, Lopez’s divorce petition which she filed on the day of her second anniversary with the Gone Girl actor, declared that the couple’s total assets were “unknown” to her.

Unfortunately for the couple, it is not a negligible amount from their incomes.

Their joint assets include the Beverly Hills mansion they bought in 2023, which they listed in July for $68 million as well as millions of dollars that they have earned separately through movies, and commercials.

While financial matters may hinder the divorce, sources reveal that Affleck and Lopez are both moving on and moving forward with their lives.

“He’s happy with how it’s coming along. He’s where he wants to be in a neighbourhood that he loves. He is very focused on the positives,” informed another source to the outlet.

Similarly, the Marry Me actress has also found her footing in new life as a source told, “The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward.”