Justin Theroux wears his heart on sleeves for ex-Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux, 52, has expressed his enduring affection for his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, 55, six years after their divorce.

In a recent interview with The Times, the Leftovers star described her as "very dear" to him, highlighting their strong and lasting bond.

The couple, who began dating in 2011, got married in 2015, and parted ways in 2018, have successfully maintained a close friendship, with Theroux reaffirming their connection.

The Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor, expressed his enduring fondness for Jennifer Aniston, saying "She is still very dear to me.

" He also praised her response to Sen. J.D. Vance's comments about childless women, saying "Of course, yeah, I feel protective" but noted that Aniston "batted back criticism, as well she should."

The Morning Show star, expressed her disbelief on Instagram Stories on July 24 that J.D. Vance, Donald Trump's 2024 running mate, could potentially become Vice President after his past comments about Kamala Harris resurfaced, saying she "truly can't believe" it.

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston shared.

“I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option,” Aniston continued. “Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Moreover, Theroux is now engaged to Nicole Brydon Bloom after proposing to her in Italy in late August.

Bloom, 30, debuted her stunning engagement ring at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, flaunting the sparkling symbol of their commitment on the red carpet.