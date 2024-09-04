Jada Pinkett Smith goes private on Instagram amidst relationship reflections

Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, has made her Instagram account private, restricting public access.

This move comes after her September 2 post featuring a photo with text that read: "A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does… he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or … she is not worthy."

The quote remains unchanged, but the actress's decision to go private on her account limits who can view her content.

The post's caption read: "Even in some of our great religious traditions the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother ... is not even recognized."

"We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist! And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme ... If we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space ... we will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures," continued the caption.

"We need not bond in fear. You ... are ... greatness. Walk with that this here Monday."

Pinkett Smith bid farewell to summer on September 1 with an Instagram post showcasing a beach selfie and a video of her jet-skiing with a mystery man, marking the end of the season.

“Summer is coming to an end and my heart has been blooming in so many ways. Can’t wait to share. Till then…I’m just embracing the last of the summer vibez,” she captioned the post.

Following the release of her memoir Worthy last fall, Pinkett Smith expressed her commitment to her relationship with Will Smith, stating "I'm going to be by his side" in an interview with People magazine, and has continued to share glimpses into their life together through her recent Instagram posts.