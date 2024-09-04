Travis Kelce recounts biggest fear on 'Eras Tour' stage with Taylor Swift

The NFL player joined his girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage for a skit

Travis Kelce’s surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in London back in June was an unforgettable experience for fans and the NFL player alike.



Reflecting on his stage debut during his recent appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, the Super Bowl champ, 34, credited his international pop sensation girlfriend, also 34, for ensuring everything ran smoothly during the I Can Do it With a Broken Heart skit.

“I’m always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay,” Kelce said, flashing a smile.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end confessed to feeling a bit nervous during the part of the skit where he had to carry the multi-Grammy winner in his arms, focusing intensely on not letting her slip.

“That would have been the most embarrassing thing I ever could have done,” he admitted.

Despite the nerves and minimal rehearsal, Swift’s professionalism and experience made sure everything went off without a hitch.

“Taylor knew when the lights are on I’m gonna have some fun and she put me in a position so that I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show,” Kelce added.