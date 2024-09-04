Reese Witherspoon selects English teacher as the 100th author for her book club

Reese Witherspoon welcomes her English teacher Margaret with 100th Book Pick

Reese Witherspoon has recently explained why she picked her high school English teacher Margaret Renkl as 100th author for book club.



In a video posted to YouTube on September 3, the Legally Blonde actress revealed that September's book is The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year by Margaret for her Reese’s Book Club.

Reese could be seen meeting her teacher at her old Tennessee high school in over two minutes clip and shared that her latest book would be the 100th pick in her book club.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress and Margaret recalled the time when Reese was in high school.

“This is gonna make me cry. You taught me so much. You saw something in me and encouraged me,” said The Morning Show star.

Reese opened up that she would “read books secretly” as a teenager because she saw “books as a private place to go to escape her life when she was having a hard time in high school”.

To which Margaret replied, “You were working in an adult world but you were still a kid.”

She continued, “And you were still navigating ... the cliques and the casual cruelty of high school.”

Margaret told Reese, “You already knew that language, that stories were the way to make something make sense that is hard to make sense of.”

Meanwhile, the Wild actress also discussed about Margaret book, saying, “It's a beautiful love letter to nature and the world around us.”

“It's a timely pick as well, as people continue paying more and more attention to the environment around them,” added Reese.