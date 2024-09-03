James McAvoy reveals he drew inspiration from Andrew Tate for new horror role

James McAvoy likens his new horror role with Andrew Tate: More inside

James McAvoy has recently revealed he drew inspiration from Andrew Tate for his new horror role in Speak No Evil.



In a new interview with Empire magazine, the Deadpool actor, who plays Paddy in an adaptation of Danish movie of the same name, said, “The thing I thought I could exploit in the character was, he thinks he’s a bit of a... West Country Andrew Tate.”

“He’s like, ‘I’m going to teach you what it’s like to be a man again.’ But there’s a sort of polite face on it that isn’t quite Andrew Tate, enough of a sheen of, ‘I’m not one of those guys,’” explained the 45-year-old.

James told the outlet, “Paddy’s challenging you, ‘Do you have a big enough to have a drink with me?’, Or, ‘I’m sorry, this is too much for you because you’re not real enough.’”

“You wanted something a bit agricultural,” remarked the Together star.

James noted, “I had two big visual touchstones. The first was the Australian term ‘bogan’, which can be associated with a certain level of toxic masculinity.”

He continued, “And the other was the character Rooster from Jerusalem, played so brilliantly by Mark Rylance.”

James mentioned that the character “has almost a Ray Winstone in Sexy Beast vibe”.

‘I don’t mind if my belly’s sticking out because that’s how comfortable a man I am,’” he added.