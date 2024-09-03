James McAvoy reveals he drew inspiration from Andrew Tate for new horror role

James McAvoy has recently revealed he drew inspiration from Andrew Tate for his new horror role in Speak No Evil.
In a new interview with Empire magazine, the Deadpool actor, who plays Paddy in an adaptation of Danish movie of the same name, said, “The thing I thought I could exploit in the character was, he thinks he’s a bit of a... West Country Andrew Tate.”
“He’s like, ‘I’m going to teach you what it’s like to be a man again.’ But there’s a sort of polite face on it that isn’t quite Andrew Tate, enough of a sheen of, ‘I’m not one of those guys,’” explained the 45-year-old.
James told the outlet, “Paddy’s challenging you, ‘Do you have a big enough to have a drink with me?’, Or, ‘I’m sorry, this is too much for you because you’re not real enough.’”
“You wanted something a bit agricultural,” remarked the Together star.
James noted, “I had two big visual touchstones. The first was the Australian term ‘bogan’, which can be associated with a certain level of toxic masculinity.”
He continued, “And the other was the character Rooster from Jerusalem, played so brilliantly by Mark Rylance.”
James mentioned that the character “has almost a Ray Winstone in Sexy Beast vibe”.
‘I don’t mind if my belly’s sticking out because that’s how comfortable a man I am,’” he added.
