Royal family breaks silence on King Charles, Prince Andrew feud

The key figures of the royal family finally reacted to the ongoing rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew over the Royal Lodge.

For the unversed, earlier reports claimed that the Monarch asked his brother to leave the massive royal residence and move to Frogmore Cottage. The Disgraced Duke has been resistant to accepting Charles' offer.

As per Woman's Day magazine, an insider shared, "Charles does look at the current state of his family with deep concern. Everyone, it seems, has issues, whether it be health, financial, legal."

The source added, "This situation with Andrew and the Royal Lodge has somewhat divided the family...with Anne, Sophie, and Edward all disappointed in how he's handled it."

Charles, who allegedly pulled out Andrew's security, also upset Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, who are "deeply concerned as Andrew is not being protected."

Moreover, the report stated that the members of the Firm also showed concerns over the King's moves amid the never-ending feud between his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.