Prince William, Kate Middleton take key measures to protect royal family

Prince William, Kate Middleton bring major changes in royal family

Prince Willam and Kate Middleton introduced new rules within the royal family ahead of their time to take the lead of the Firm.



As reported by Life & Style, the future King and Queen of England are on a mission to provide normal family life to the little royals.

The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis do not "have any household staff, no butlers, no cooks, they even let their nanny go a couple of years ago."

The source shared that Catherine "especially wanted a normal family life, like the one she grew up with, and although it’s not what William was used to, he went along with it and is very happy he did because it’s giving the kids a very grounded and stable life."

The Waleses family have home chores to do like any other household, revealed an insider. They "keep their rooms clean, setting the table and helping with the washing up."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been hailed for raising non-spoiled royal children. The source added, "...It’s a real testament to Kate and William because they’re raising such well-rounded kids."



It is important to note that Princess Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy and several reports shared that her kids become a source of strength during the challenging phase of her life.