Inside Salam Hayek's luxurious 58th birthday bash

Salma Hayek celebrated her 58th birthday on Monday by sharing a surprise post with her fans.



The actress posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioned: "Birthday bikini dump, happy 58th birthday to me! P.s none of these are throwbacks."

The pictures showed Hayek posing in a vibrant, plunging one-piece swimsuit, accessorised with a straw hat, black sunglasses, and gold hoop earrings, against a stunning backdrop of the sunset and sea.

Hayek's birthday post featured 18 photos of her enjoying her special day on a boat.

The pictures showed her lounging in various bikinis and cover-ups, posing for the camera, and even taking the helm as captain.

Throughout the photos, Hayek looked relaxed and happy, celebrating another year of life in style.

Ahead of her birthday, the Drunk Parents star also uploaded more boat day footage which she captioned as, "This was my summer song for 2024,” before adding the Spanish translation: "Esta fue mi canción del verano de 2024.”

The Velocity of Gary star also revealed that the song playing in her birthday post was "Beso (Fruta Fresca)" by Carlos Vives and Wakyin, and the two artists responded with love and appreciation on social media.