Netflix unveils its September lineup: Get ready to binge

Netflix's September lineup is packed with exciting releases, starting with Jeremy Saulnier's action film Rebel Ridge on September 6.

Emily in Paris fans can look forward to Season 4 Part 2, set in Rome, on September 12. The dystopian sci-fi film Uglies, based on Scott Westerfeld's novel, premieres on September 13.

Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story debuts on September 19, followed by the critically acclaimed family drama His Three Daughters, starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne, on September 20.

Rounding out the month is the charming rom-com series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, on September 26.

With a slew of new movies and shows also joining the platform, there's something for everyone on Netflix this September.

Read on for the complete list:

Sept. 1

300

5 Centimeters Per Second

Along Came Polly

Blue Giant

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Dragnet

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Field of Dreams

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Legends of the Fall

Magic Mike

Midnight Run

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Shark Tale

Sonic the Hedgehog

Stand by Me

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Wipeout: Batch 3

Sept. 2

Call the Midwife: Series 13

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

Sept. 3

Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP)

Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB)

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer

Sept. 4

Outlast: Season 2

Sept. 5

Apollo 13: Survival (GB)

Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX)

The Perfect Couple

Sept. 6

Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES)

Rebel Ridge

Selling Sunset: Season 8

Sept. 7

Edge of Tomorrow

Sept. 9

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2

Sept. 10

Ahir Shah: Ends (GB)

Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father (GB)

Sept. 11

Boxer (PL)

The Circle: Season 7

Technoboys (MX)

Sept. 12

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR)

Billionaire Island (NO)

Black Mass

Emily in Paris: Season 4, Part 2

Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter

Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR)

Sept. 13

Officer Black Belt (KR)

Sector 36 (IN)

Uglies

Sept. 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 8

Heels: Seasons 1-2

Intervention: Season 23

Sept. 16

30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts

30 for 30: Pony Excess

30 for 30: Rand University

30 for 30: The U

30 for 30: The U Part 2

American Gangster

CoComelon: Season 11

Entourage

Sept. 17

Culinary Class Wars (KR)

Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry

Sept. 18

Envious (AR)

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2

What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates

Sept. 19

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Queen of Villains (JP)

Twilight of the Gods

Sept. 20

His Three Daughters

Klass 95: The Power of Beauty (CO)

Sept. 24

Penelope: Season 1

Sept. 26

A True Gentleman (TR)

Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT)

Nobody Wants This

Sept. 27

Lisabi: The Uprising (NG)

Rez Ball

We Were Kings (MX)

Will & Harper