Netflix unveils its September lineup: Get ready to binge

Netflix's September lineup is packed with exciting releases, starting with Jeremy Saulnier's action film Rebel Ridge on September 6.
Emily in Paris fans can look forward to Season 4 Part 2, set in Rome, on September 12. The dystopian sci-fi film Uglies, based on Scott Westerfeld's novel, premieres on September 13.
Ryan Murphy's true-crime drama Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story debuts on September 19, followed by the critically acclaimed family drama His Three Daughters, starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne, on September 20.
Rounding out the month is the charming rom-com series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, on September 26.
With a slew of new movies and shows also joining the platform, there's something for everyone on Netflix this September.
Read on for the complete list:
Sept. 1
300
5 Centimeters Per Second
Along Came Polly
Blue Giant
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Dragnet
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Field of Dreams
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Legends of the Fall
Magic Mike
Midnight Run
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Shark Tale
Sonic the Hedgehog
Stand by Me
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Wipeout: Batch 3
Sept. 2
Call the Midwife: Series 13
Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef
The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
Sept. 3
Last One Standing: Season 3 (JP)
Phil Wang: Wang in There, Baby! (GB)
Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer
Sept. 4
Outlast: Season 2
Sept. 5
Apollo 13: Survival (GB)
Caught in the Web: The Murders Behind Zona Divas (MX)
The Perfect Couple
Sept. 6
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía (ES)
Rebel Ridge
Selling Sunset: Season 8
Sept. 7
Edge of Tomorrow
Sept. 9
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2
Sept. 10
Ahir Shah: Ends (GB)
Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood With My Father (GB)
Sept. 11
Boxer (PL)
The Circle: Season 7
Technoboys (MX)
Sept. 12
Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (AR)
Billionaire Island (NO)
Black Mass
Emily in Paris: Season 4, Part 2
Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 2 (TR)
Sept. 13
Officer Black Belt (KR)
Sector 36 (IN)
Uglies
Sept. 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 8
Heels: Seasons 1-2
Intervention: Season 23
Sept. 16
30 for 30: Catholics vs. Convicts
30 for 30: Pony Excess
30 for 30: Rand University
30 for 30: The U
30 for 30: The U Part 2
American Gangster
CoComelon: Season 11
Entourage
Sept. 17
Culinary Class Wars (KR)
Live From the Other Side With Tyler Henry
Sept. 18
Envious (AR)
Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 2
What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates
Sept. 19
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Queen of Villains (JP)
Twilight of the Gods
Sept. 20
His Three Daughters
Klass 95: The Power of Beauty (CO)
Sept. 24
Penelope: Season 1
Sept. 26
A True Gentleman (TR)
Everything Calls for Salvation: Season 2 (IT)
Nobody Wants This
Sept. 27
Lisabi: The Uprising (NG)
Rez Ball
We Were Kings (MX)
Will & Harper
