Lady Gaga drops major hint of engagement with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga flaunts her engagement ring at Venice Film Festival after amid rumors.

Lady Gaga seemingly confirmed her engagement to her longtime beau and business tycoon Michael Polansky during a recent appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

In the viral photos, the renowned singer was seen flaunting her massive diamond ring, hinting at the start of her life's special chapter.

The happy duo was photographed packing on PDA and sweetly holding hands at the star-studded event.

Interestingly, Gaga and Polansky were twining with each other as the singer donned a stunning polka dots dress and her boyfriend wore an all-black outfit.

According to People magazine, Gaga disclosed the news of her engagement with French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal first at the Paris Olympics 2024.

For the unversed, the couple sparked relationship rumours back in 2020 when A Star is Born actress shared a picture from her trip to Miami with her alleged fiancé.

At that time, she captioned her post "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!"

Since then, the Poker Face singer was spotted on various occasions with her partner, showering each other with love.

On the professional front, Gaga is all set to appear on big screens with her upcoming highly anticipated movie Joker: Folie a Deux alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

The film is slated to release in cinemas on October 4, 2024.