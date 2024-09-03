Prince William receives big honour after Prince Harry cancels UK return

Prince William has seemingly dealt a fresh blow to Prince Harry after it was reported that the Duke had cancelled his return to his homeland, the UK.

The Prince of Wales garnered the support of renowned Australian TV star Robert Irwin for his thoughtful project, Earthshot Prize.

As reported by People, the son of the late wildlife expert Steve Irwin has been named a Global Ambassador for the future King's mission which aims to combat the growing environmental issues across the world.

In a statement, Irwin expressed his delightful feelings to be "honoured" to be a part of this meaningful journey.

He added, "The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a livable future for ourselves and future generations."

"Healthy oceans, ecosystems, and species equal a healthy planet, and The Earthshot Prize recognizes the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources. I’m honoured to join Nomzamo as the first Earthshot Global Ambassador to help place a brighter spotlight on the inspiring changemakers saving the planet," the TV personality shared.

Notably, this new update came after The Telegraph claimed that Harry is "happy" with his wife Meghan Markle and two kids in California and he has "no interest" in resuming his royal duties as the Duke of Sussex.