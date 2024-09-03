'Time Tunnel' star James Darren breathes his last at 88

James Darren dies at 88 after suffering from an aortic valve disease

Former teen idol James Darren has died in his sleep at the age of 88 after suffering from an aortic valve disease.

His death was announced by the former pop singer’s son Jim Moret, who is also a correspondent for Inside Edition.

Moret told The Hollywood Reporter that Darren had passed away in his sleep at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The actor, who portrayed the role of dreamy surfer Moondoggie in three Gidget films ahead of starring on television on The Time Tunnel and T.J. Hooker, first entered the hospital for aortic valve replacement but was considered too weak to go ahead with the surgery.

Moret confirmed, “I always thought he would pull through because he was so cool. He was always cool.”

On professional front, Darren received applause for starring in Let No Man Write My Epitaph, Knock on Any Door, and The Guns of Navarone early in his career.

During an interview with Tom Weaver for the 2008 book I Talked With a Zombie, Darren explained that he was never inclined towards TV series or science fiction for the matter.

It was after meeting with Irwin Allen, the creator of The Time Tunnel, that he decided to move forward with it.