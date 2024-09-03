Lady Gaga makes a date out of ‘Joker 2’ premiere in Venice

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Michael Polansky made a date night out of the premiere of the actress’ highly-anticipated upcoming movie, Joker: Folie à Deux, at the Venice International Film Festival, arriving at the venue in a boat on Monday, September 2.
The 38-year-old female lead stunned in a black minidress with white polka dots, sheer black tights and black heels. She styled her long, platinum blond hair pulled back in a half updo and accessorised her outfit with dark black sunglasses.
On the other hand, the songstress’ 46-year-old fiancee matched her shades, along with matching her outfit with an all-black outfit.
According to pictures obtained by Us Weekly, the pair was photographed kissing and holding hands after docking at Hotel Cipriani.
Gaga was also spotted snapping a selfie with a fan as Polansky stepped aside.
The actress announced her engagement to the businessman earlier this summer during her appearance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, when a video shared via Instagram featured her in a conversation with Gabriel Attal, the Prime Minister of France, and introducing Polansky as “my fiancé, Michael.”
