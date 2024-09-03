Cardi B denies maternity shoot was subtle dig at rival Nicki Minja's husband

Cardi B is denying that she was throwing shade at Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, during her recent maternity photo shoot.
On Sunday, August 1, the expectant mom — who is pregnant with her third child with ex husband Offset — posted the edgy photos to her Instagram. The shots feature her proudly showing off her baby bump while perched on a motorcycle.
But it wasn’t her outfit that caught fans' attention — it was the graffiti in the background.
Specifically, the word “pedophile” scrawled in white sparked a frenzy online, with some speculating that it was a deliberate jab at Petty, who is a registered sex offender following a 1995 conviction for attempted rape.
But the Bodack Yellow hitmaker wasn’t having it.
Taking to her X the following day, Cardi, 31, took to X to set the record straight.
“First of all, we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere,” Cardi clarified.
She further added, “I’m ALWAYS with the s**ts, but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??”
