Jax Taylor ‘processing’ Bipolar disorder, PTSD diagnosis

Jax Taylor on Bipolar disorder, PTSD diagnosis

Jax Taylor got diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and PTSD after checking into a mental health facility for treatment earlier this summer.



“​​A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself,” the 45-year-old Valley star, shared in an Instagram post on Monday, September 2.

“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD.”

He continued, “It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace.”

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it,” the reality star.

The Vanderpump Rules alum ended his message by showing gratitude to his fans and followers who’ve had his back throughout his mental health journey.

“Your messages have helped me more than you know,” he wrote.



