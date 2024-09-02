Meghan Markle 'thrilled' to launch new brand

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand is likely to launch next year

Meghan Markle is reportedly "excited" about launching her new brand alongside her upcoming Netflix series.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, is said to be "thrilled" about American Riviera Orchard, with sources revealing that the lifestyle brand is likely to launch next year, reported GB News.

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and relocating to California with Prince Harry, Meghan has been teasing the launch of American Riviera Orchard.

She initially created an Instagram page for the brand in March 2024, attracting eager fans who signed up for updates on the official website.

Over the following months, Meghan began showcasing potential products from her new venture. A-list friends of the Sussexes, including reality star Kris Jenner, actress Mindy Kaling, and model Chrissy Teigen, received hampers of ARO jam and shared their excitement on social media.

Trademarks were filed, and insiders spoke of Meghan's enthusiasm for launching a brand that aligns with her values. However, the launch date for the ARO lifestyle brand remained uncertain.

Sources close to Meghan disclosed that the US Patents and Trademarks Office issued Notices of Irregularities regarding the brand’s trademark applications, highlighting issues that must be addressed before the full-scale launch planned for next year.

Despite these challenges, Meghan is reportedly eager about the brand's launch, with insiders telling Us Weekly that it will coincide perfectly with the release of her new Netflix series.

Insiders said: "[ARO] will likely be very much in line with who Meghan is as a person.

"She loves hosting events, and she’s very thoughtful about how she treats her guests whenever they come over."

The series has branded itself as being a "take on [Meghan] and the joy of living".

Rumours have already started swirling about those who might appear in the series - including Prince Harry, and influencers who promoted Meghan's homemade jam.

Sources suggested fans can expect to see "familiar faces from pop culture to culinary to beauty".