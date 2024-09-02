Sydney Sweeney expresses her excitement for Euphoria’s third season

Sydney Sweeney dishes out details about Euphoria season 3

Sydney Sweeney has recently expressed her excitement for her return in Euphoria Season 3.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Sydney, who plays Cassie Howard on the hit HBO drama Euphoria, said, “I'm very excited to jump back into Cassie. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.”

The White Lotus star revealed she would start filming its third season in January 2025 with co-stars including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow and Hunter Schafer.

Elaborating on what she wanted to explore in upcoming season, Sydney revealed she would like to explore the “high school girl’s dark side”.

“I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” admitted the 26-year-old.

When asked about her role in the new season, Sydney pointed out, “I don't know anything about it.”

In a March 2024 interview, the Anyone But You actress noted that talking about “Euphoria is as scary as talking about Marvel”.

“I said one thing, and it went everywhere,” she continued.

Meanwhile, she teased about storyline in season 3, adding, “It's going to be very, very wild. I actually like it because there's so much room for growth for both me as a person and also Cassie as a character.”