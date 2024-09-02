Brad Pitt Rocks sheer style and Louis Vuitton flare at premiere with Ines de Ramon

Brad Pitt with Ines de Ramon in Louis Vuitton outfit.

Brad Pitt made a bold fashion statement at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Wolfs, turning heads with his edgy and youthful style.

The actor hit the red carpet with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon in a striking custom Louis Vuitton ensemble that was anything but conventional.

Unlike his co-star George Clooney who opted for a classic tailored black suit and bow tie, Brad embraced a daring look with a sheer black shirt layered beneath an oversized blazer adorned with a pearl button.

Fans were quick to praise his fresh, youthful appearance, dubbing him the 'real life Benjamin Button' for his seemingly ageless charm.



At 60, he dazzled in a custom Louis Vuitton suit, pairing a sheer black shirt with an oversized blazer featuring a pearl button.

His standout flared trousers and black platform boots were complemented by a stack of necklaces and rings, adding to his youthful and daring appearance.

Pitt's striking look comes on the heels of speculation about possible cosmetic enhancements, sparked by his youthful appearance at Wimbledon in 2023.

The couple, who moved in together in Los Angeles earlier this year, seem to be thriving, with their relationship growing stronger as they continue to turn heads together.

