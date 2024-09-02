Anya Taylor-Joy reflects on Disney role she would like to play in future

Anya Taylor-Joy reveals her dream Disney movie she would like to star in

Anya Taylor-Joy has recently opened up about her dream Disney role she would like to play in the future.



Speaking to Vogue Hong Kong, the Queen’s Gambit actress admitted, “I would love to do a musical because I’m a bit addicted to hard work.”

“I like having an impossible mountain to climb. The idea of having to be able to sing, dance, and act at the same time would just really thrill me,” said the 28-year-old.

Anya mentioned, “I think Frozen would be pretty great. It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand.”

“Also, you’d just be the favourite at every kid’s birthday party. All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say ‘my auntie is Elsa,’” she explained.

The actress told the outlet, “That would be pretty sick.”

Earlier, in a BBC Radio One interview, Anya recalled, “I had a meeting with a director who had a young daughter who was three and she loved Frozen and he asked me if she could come over and I could pretend.”

“And I did the whole thing. And watching this little girl’s face...she was so excited…she thought I was gonna freeze the place,” she added.