Prince Andrew will never go against King Charles: 'Live long'

Prince Andrew has reportedly decided to ease King Charles tension with his smart decision amid plans to remain at his current royal mansion.

The Duke of York, who has persistently been refusing to downsize from royal lodge to Frogmore Cottage (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former royal residence), will reportedly won't add to the monarch's worries with any of his steps.

Andrew, who has lived at the $38 million 30-room mansion, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, since 2004 after he signed a 75-year lease agreement the year before.



Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father "Andrew can sit tight and run out the clock," a source told the Daily Beast.

They went on revealing what the Duke thinks about King Charles, saying: "Andrew wants his brother to live long and prosper. He is intensely loyal to the monarchy."



The insider also revealed the big truth about the Duke, explaining: "But it’s not exactly a state secret that Andrew is more than a decade younger than his brother."

"Quite why Charles wants this distraction at this moment in his reign is a great mystery to Andrew’s friends," the source continued.

"It looks childish and vindictive as I don’t think anyone except Charles would give a damn where Andrew lives."

Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband Andrew has found himself to be on the brink of eviction from the plush royal digs since his friendship with the late pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein came to light in 2019.



