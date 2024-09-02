Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar toast to 22 years of marriage

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are parents to two kids

Freddie Prinze Jr. and his wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar, cheered their ever-growing more than two decades of love.

Taking over to Instagram on Sunday, September 1, the 47-year-old actress posted an endearing snapshot of the couple who tied the knot in September 2002 to mark their 22nd anniversary.

On the special milestone, the wife kept the caption minimal by tagging her husband, 48, along with some emojis: "22 @realfreddieprinze [clinking glasses, ring and bride emoji]."

In the photograph, the couple in their 22 years of marriage bliss was cuddling. The She’s All That actor wrapped his arms around his wife.

The loved-up couple first crossed paths on the I Know You Did Last Summer set in 1997, however, they only started dating three years later.



In 2020, Prinze Jr. reminisced about his first date with Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, saying it happened accidentally.

"We were friends for a very long time. We’d had many dinners before. And we were supposed to go with someone else, and the third person didn’t make it out, and we decided to still go," he told People at the time.

After exchanging vows, Prinze Jr. and Gellar welcomed two children: Charlotte, 14, and Rocky, 12.